Confusion persists over Clark County property tax hikes

Following a swirl of chatter about the increases, Clark County Assessor Briana Johnson tried to clear up “misinformation.” But confusion and frustration still have not dissipated.

Marcus Gafter poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gafter, who owns a condo in Las Vegas, says he sent a form to Clark County around early June to correct his property tax increase. As of early August, records still showed the increase had not been corrected. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marcus Gafter poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An aerial view of housing developments near Gliding Eagle Street and Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

When Marcus Gafter learned Southern Nevada homeowners might face a higher-than-expected property tax hike, he looked up his records and saw he was one of them.

Gafter, who owns a condo in Las Vegas, sent a form to the county around early June to correct it, he recalled. As of this past week, records still showed he faced the bigger increase.

Gafter said he feels “extremely frustrated and a little anxious” about it.

“Anything tax-related, people get nervous … and I’m one of those people,” he said.

Following a swirl of chatter about property tax increases, Clark County’s assessor tried to clear up “misinformation” on the topic in late June. Confusion and frustration over the complex issue, however, have not gone away.

Clark County officials “continue to see residents who do not understand why their mailed tax bills are incorrect,” county spokesman Erik Pappa said Aug. 1. He asked media outlets to let their viewers, readers and listeners know that if someone recently filled out the form to fix their tax increase, the assessor “has received a large volume of corrections which may take some time to process.”

This reiterated a county news release last month saying if someone received a tax bill with the wrong increase but had sent a correction, the treasurer’s office would send a revised bill once the fix was processed.

If they do not get a revised bill “by October,” the release added, they should contact the assessor’s office.

The county also posted a video on YouTube, dated July 18, to address the issue. The three-minute, 49-second clip is packed with information, including about property tax bills, where to find the rate of increase on your mortgage statement, how the cap is determined and how to correct the rate.

“Here’s what you need to know, quickly and simple,” the narrator says before launching into the details.

Tax talk

All of this followed a mix of news reports, email blasts and social media posts about tax hikes that prompted County Assessor Briana Johnson to hold a news conference June 29 on the topic.

Johnson said homeowners have up to a year to establish their correct “tax cap” rate — the percentage a property tax bill is raised — for the fiscal year starting July 1.

In Nevada, the maximum tax hike for someone’s primary residence is 3 percent, and the maximum increase for other properties, including land and commercial buildings, is 8 percent.

The state is levying the maximum increase in both categories this year.

Johnson said the property tax cap “will be 8 percent” this fiscal year “if you have not informed the assessor’s office that the home that you are in is your primary residence.”

But she noted that homeowners have the next 12 months to fix it for the current fiscal cycle.

Asked why the tax hike automatically defaults to the higher rate, and not the lower one, in those instances, Johnson told the Review-Journal on Wednesday through the county’s media office that officials don’t know the intended use of a property after its ownership changes.

To determine if it is the new owner’s primary residence, the owner is required under state law to submit a claim, she said.

“This means the assessor is not allowed to default to the lower rate,” the statement concluded.

Property paperwork

Clark County sends postcards to homebuyers asking whether the property is their primary residence or otherwise — a query that might be dismissed as junk mail.

Brandon Roberts, president of trade association Las Vegas Realtors, told the Review-Journal in late June that he was hearing “a lot” about the issue at the time and that people were getting caught off guard.

Roberts also said that the postcard notifications “kind of look like junk mail” and that he knew people who threw them out, including one of his agents, who later requested another one.

“If he didn’t see posts on social media, he would have missed it,” Roberts said.

Gafter, the condo owner, said he doesn’t recall getting the postcard after he and his wife acquired the home near Buffalo Drive and Summerlin Parkway last year.

“It was an obnoxious amount of mail we received after we moved in,” he said.

Homeowners have now flooded the county with paperwork to change their tax hikes.

The assessor’s office “received more than 150,000 forms electronically and in-person in the days preceding the June 30 deadline to correct the previous year’s tax cap and to change it going forward,” Pappa told the Review-Journal on Aug. 4.

The office is working “to validate and verify those forms as some may be duplicates and others may not qualify” for the lower increase, he said, adding the county treasurer will mail corrected tax bills by October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

How to find your tax cap One way to find your property tax increase is to pull up your home’s records through the Clark County assessor’s website. Search your name or address through the assessor’s page to find your home’s information. From there, click the link for the treasurer’s information on your property taxes. That site will show your tax cap percentage increase.