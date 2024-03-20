County approves $30M to support affordable housing

County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a little over $30 million to support the construction and operation of four affordable housing projects.

A new housing development, front, and existing community are seen at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The projects will receive a combination of federal and county funding, which will fund services and construction for 380 affordable permanent housing units.

“This is truly a good day in Clark County,” Commissioner William McCurdy II said. “We’ve witnessed over these past few years Clark County’s commitment to high quality affordable housing in our valley, and today is yet another example of Clark County stepping up by way of not only affordable housing approvals today but also now permanent supportive housing.”

The four projects aim to serve several at-risk populations, including those that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, those who are extremely low income, and those with serious mental illness.

The “Tropicana Trails” project, which is set to have 50 units of permanent supportive housing, will provide case management and other services to the residents. The project is meant to provide assistance to those who are transitioning from homelessness or at high risk of homelessness.

The project is a partnership between HELP of Southern Nevada and George Gekakis, Inc. and is set to receive just over $17.2 million in county and federal funds.

Nevada HAND, a nonprofit developer and builder of affordable homes, received $9.8 million for two development projects.

The organization’s Sunrise Ranch project, which received $1.8 million, will consist of 144 units serving youth aging out of foster care. The project will be in Henderson at Boulder Highway and Broadbent Boulevard.

The Silver Sky project, at 8220 Silver Sky Circle, offers affordable assisted living for low-income seniors. The project, which received $8 million from the county, will expand the current development by 122 units.

Another project, the South Nellis Supportive Housing development, will include 50 units to support extremely low households with “serious and persistent” mental illness. County commissioners approved $2.2 million in sales tax revenue to fund services at the development.

Juawana Grant, director of education and outreach for the Nevada Housing Coalition, applauded the county’s support for affordable housing.

“I’m here to applaud Clark County and its historic investments in supportive and affordable housing, especially for these new permanent supportive housing projects that are coming online and the projects that are serving our greatest gaps at below 30 percent area median income,” Grant told commissioners.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Nevada is short approximately 83,000 affordable rental homes for households that are extremely low income.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.