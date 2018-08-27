Dallas Tanner interim president of Blackstone Group’s Invitation

President and CEO Fred Tuomi “will be taking a temporary leave of absence to care for a family member’s medical issue,” Invitation announced Monday. The Dallas-based company did not elaborate on the issue, nor did it say when Tuomi was expected to return.

A home listed for rent by Invitation Homes at 9330 Weeping Water Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The head of Invitation Homes, a dominant single-family housing landlord in Las Vegas and other cities, is temporarily stepping aside because of a family medical issue.

Invitation’s chief investment officer, Dallas Tanner, will serve as interim president.

New York investment giant The Blackstone Group launched Invitation to buy rental houses around the country after the market crashed.

As of June 30, Invitation owned more than 82,400 single-family rental homes nationwide, including 2,700 in the Las Vegas area, according to a securities filing.

Its Las Vegas portfolio had an average occupancy rate of 96.2 percent and average monthly rents of $1,512, the filing shows.

