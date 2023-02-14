42°F
Housing

Developer breaks ground on hotel at Henderson casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
The Pass owner Joe DeSimone plans to build a six-story hotel in the parking lot adjacent to his ...
The Pass owner Joe DeSimone plans to build a six-story hotel in the parking lot adjacent to his existing casino on South Water Street on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Developer Joe DeSimone kicked off the construction of a new hotel on Water Street.

DeSimone held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a six-story, Atwell Suites-branded hotel in the parking lot of The Pass, a casino he owns in downtown Henderson.

The project marks another new venture for Water Street, a once-sleepy corridor that city officials long sought to revitalize and now boasts restaurants, breweries, an ice rink and increased foot traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

THE LATEST
The construction site of new homes being built in Summerlin in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. ...
Builders’ home sales plunge in Summerlin
By / RJ

Builders sold 782 homes in Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community last year, down 52 percent from 2021, according to separate reports last week from two consulting firms.

