Developer breaks ground on hotel at Henderson casino
Joe DeSimone held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a six-story, Atwell Suites-branded hotel in the parking lot of The Pass.
Developer Joe DeSimone kicked off the construction of a new hotel on Water Street.
DeSimone held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a six-story, Atwell Suites-branded hotel in the parking lot of The Pass, a casino he owns in downtown Henderson.
The project marks another new venture for Water Street, a once-sleepy corridor that city officials long sought to revitalize and now boasts restaurants, breweries, an ice rink and increased foot traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.