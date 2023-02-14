Developer breaks ground on hotel at Henderson casino

Joe DeSimone held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a six-story, Atwell Suites-branded hotel in the parking lot of The Pass.

DeSimone held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a six-story, Atwell Suites-branded hotel in the parking lot of The Pass, a casino he owns in downtown Henderson.

The project marks another new venture for Water Street, a once-sleepy corridor that city officials long sought to revitalize and now boasts restaurants, breweries, an ice rink and increased foot traffic.

