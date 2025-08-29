Developer builds affordable housing complex for Las Vegas seniors
The $50.5 million project, on Sahara Avenue between Cimarron Road and Buffalo Drive, opened last year.
An affordable-housing developer has put up a new apartment complex for seniors in Southern Nevada.
Las Vegas-based George Gekakis Inc. is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a 171-unit community.
The $50.5 million complex, on Sahara Avenue between Cimarron Road and Buffalo Drive, opened last year.
Rents start at $573 per month, which includes utilities, and the property serves residents with annual incomes starting at $21,000, according to a news release.
It features one- and two-bedroom units and such amenities as a pool and spa, fitness center, and health and wellness facilities, the release said.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.