Developer builds affordable housing complex for Las Vegas seniors

West Sahara Senior Housing is seen in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025. The complex offers affordable housing options. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
West Sahara Senior Housing is seen in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025. The complex offers affordable housing options. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

An affordable-housing developer has put up a new apartment complex for seniors in Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas-based George Gekakis Inc. is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a 171-unit community.

The $50.5 million complex, on Sahara Avenue between Cimarron Road and Buffalo Drive, opened last year.

Rents start at $573 per month, which includes utilities, and the property serves residents with annual incomes starting at $21,000, according to a news release.

It features one- and two-bedroom units and such amenities as a pool and spa, fitness center, and health and wellness facilities, the release said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

