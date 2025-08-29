Developer builds affordable housing complex for Las Vegas seniors

The $50.5 million project, on Sahara Avenue between Cimarron Road and Buffalo Drive, opened last year.

Las Vegas is heating up, drying out and running out of land, experts say

Here’s where Nevada and Las Vegas Valley rank for foreclosures in US

West Sahara Senior Housing is seen in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025. The complex offers affordable housing options. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

West Sahara Senior Housing is seen in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025. The complex offers affordable housing options. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

An affordable-housing developer has put up a new apartment complex for seniors in Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas-based George Gekakis Inc. is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a 171-unit community.

The $50.5 million complex, on Sahara Avenue between Cimarron Road and Buffalo Drive, opened last year.

Rents start at $573 per month, which includes utilities, and the property serves residents with annual incomes starting at $21,000, according to a news release.

It features one- and two-bedroom units and such amenities as a pool and spa, fitness center, and health and wellness facilities, the release said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.