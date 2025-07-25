Developer plans new apartment complex in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area

The blighted property off Spring Mountain Road has a history of graffiti and fires.

What rights do Nevada tenants have when the AC goes out?

Why Las Vegas Valley is seeing a major rise in senior renters

Fore Property Co. aims to break ground in November on a new mixed-use project, a rendering of which is seen here, in Las Vegas' Chinatown area. (Fore Property Co.)

Fore Property Co. aims to break ground in November on a new mixed-use project, a rendering of which is seen here, in Las Vegas' Chinatown area. (Fore Property Co.)

Fore Property Co. aims to break ground in November on a new mixed-use project, a rendering of which is seen here, in Las Vegas' Chinatown area. (Fore Property Co.)

Fore Property Co. aims to break ground in November on a new mixed-use project, a rendering of which is seen here, in Las Vegas' Chinatown area. (Fore Property Co.)

Fencing around a lot at 3563 Procyon St., which is slated for future apartments, is seen on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An empty lot at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd., which is slated for future apartments, is seen on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Debris and other items are seen in a lot at 3563 Procyon St., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man walks through an empty lot at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Signage for a future apartment project from Fore Property is seen at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd. on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A building is seen in a lot at 3563 Procyon St., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A building is seen in a lot at 3563 Procyon St., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An empty lot at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd., which is slated for future apartments, is seen on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Graffiti and debris are seen in an empty lot at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Debris and an assortment of items are seen outside a building in a lot at 3563 Procyon St., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A car passes by an empty lot at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An empty lot at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd., which is slated for future apartments, is seen on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Graffiti and debris are seen in an empty lot at 3640 S. Valley View Blvd., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A building is seen in a lot at 3563 Procyon St., which is slated for future apartments, on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A tract of real estate in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area is set to be redeveloped, after a history of graffiti and fires at the site.

Fore Property Co. managing partner Jonathan Fore said this week that he hopes to start construction by November on an apartment complex with ground-floor retail space. The $140 million project, Pearl, would be built on what’s now blighted property off Spring Mountain Road about a mile west of the Strip.

Plans call for 380 apartments and 32,550 square feet of commercial space on a 10.5-acre spread, Clark County records show. County commissioners approved the project in January, and Fore confirmed that his company closed its $24.2 million purchase of the site in late May.

Brokerage firm Colliers International recently announced the deal, saying it represented the seller, real estate firm HMV Group.

Fore developed an upscale apartment project across Spring Mountain several years ago and is betting the location will help draw tenants to the new one, too.

He noted that it’s close to major roadways and is walking distance to the popular, restaurant-packed Chinatown commercial district along Spring Mountain.

His project site — located just south of Spring Mountain, along both Valley View Boulevard and Procyon Street — today consists of empty lots laced with weeds, a shuttered former strip club and a few other buildings.

It also has heavy amounts of graffiti and is protected by barbed wire-topped fencing that, in some areas, has coils of razor wire.

The site has had a variety of industrial uses, according to county records.

According to news reports, firefighters battled a blaze in an empty building on the property in summer 2022 and a fire in a neighboring abandoned building in fall 2022.

Both buildings have since been demolished.

Fore said that the project site still draws squatters and homeless people and that he plans to demolish a few more buildings within the next three weeks.

He’s no stranger to this pocket of Las Vegas. Fore opened the 295-unit Lotus apartment complex at the northwest corner of Spring Mountain and Procyon in 2018 and sold it later that year for $76.7 million.

He also developed two other upscale apartment projects nearby in recent years: Jade, behind the Rio hotel-casino, and Coya, at the corner of Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue.

Fore sold the 287-unit Jade for $124.5 million in 2021, and he held a grand opening for the 226-unit Coya last month.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.