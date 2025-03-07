Developer plans new apartment complex next to Las Vegas casino

The developer has filed plans to build a rental project next to the hotel-casino on Decatur Boulevard.

Arizona Charlie's will add an apartment complex to their southwest parking lot along South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, March 06 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona Charlie’s could get a new next-door neighbor: a big apartment complex.

Las Vegas developer Fore Property Co. has filed plans to build a rental project with 290-plus units next to the hotel-casino on Decatur Boulevard just north of Charleston Boulevard.

Plans also call for around 9,400 square feet of commercial space on the 8-acre project site, an Arizona Charlie’s parking lot.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the project on March 11.

Fore Property managing partner Jonathan Fore declined to comment Thursday.

All told, the new complex would boost the housing stock in the central Las Vegas Valley, putting tenants near downtown and the Strip. The renters would also live next to a locals-focused casino with places to eat, drink and gamble.

In a letter to the city in December, Fore Property’s vice president of development in Las Vegas, Alison Burk, wrote that the project would consist of two three-story buildings and feature a clubhouse with a resort-style pool and fitness center.

Arizona Charlie’s operator Golden Entertainment owns the project site, records show. Efforts to get comment from the Las Vegas-based company were unsuccessful Thursday.

Fore isn’t the first apartment developer in recent years to draw up plans for a rental complex next to a casino in Southern Nevada.

The Calida Group opened an upscale apartment complex next to the Palms in 2021, and Ovation purchased 5 acres behind Sunset Station in 2021 after it filed plans for a 55-and-older residential complex on the site.

Clark County commissioners also approved plans in 2022 for an apartment complex next to the Silverton.

In the southwest valley, Calida is looking to build a 398-unit complex next to the Durango, and Ovation drew up plans for a 403-unit complex of its own next to the resort.

