Developer pushes ahead with new high-rise in downtown Las Vegas

Mayor Shelley Berkley, left, and Las Vegas developer Patrick Brennan chat prior to participating in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new high-rise project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, on Tuesday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

(Left to right) Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong, Mayor Shelley Berkley, Las Vegas developer Patrick Brennan, Robert Hamrick, chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, and former Councilman Cedric Crear participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new high-rise project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, on Tuesday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An artist's rendering of Red Ridge Development founder Patrick Brennan's new project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park. (Darkroom Studio)

Las Vegas developer Patrick Brennan speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new high-rise project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, on Tuesday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas developer is launching a luxury high-rise project in Symphony Park, the latest big real estate venture in the mixed-use spread of land.

Red Ridge Development founder Patrick Brennan held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for his $450 million project in downtown Las Vegas. It is slated to feature a 32-story condo tower, a five-story apartment building and retail and office space.

He said in an interview at the event that he expects to complete the condo building, Cello Tower, in 30 months, and the neighboring apartment complex in 22 months.

Plans also call for a national grocer at the site. Brennan declined to name the tenant but said he is in lease negotiations.

Southern Nevada’s heavily suburban housing market is blanketed with single-family housing tracts and garden-style apartment complexes, along with plenty of strip malls that locals typically drive to.

But Brennan, who grew up in Las Vegas, said the valley has long missed out on having neighborhoods with retail and cultural offerings “that you can actually walk to,” and he contends the demand for this style of living is significant locally.

