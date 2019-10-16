Developers hold groundbreaking event for new Las Vegas community

Lennar Corp., Shea Homes and Woodside Homes are developing Sunstone located in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Lennar Corp., Shea Homes and Woodside Homes plan to develop a 630-acre community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley called Sunstone. (Rendering/Lennar Corp.)

Three homebuilders held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a sprawling new community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Lennar Corp., Shea Homes and Woodside Homes are developing Sunstone, located at U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. They bought the 630-acre, Nevada-shaped spread out of the Skye Canyon community last year.

Sunstone is designed to have around 3,000 homes and about 30 acres of parks, trails and open space, according to Joy Broddle, Lennar’s Las Vegas division president.

Home sales are expected to start by 2021.

