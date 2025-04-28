Developers launch big project in Las Vegas’ Arts District

Z Life Co. held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a multi-tower project that calls for condos, hotel rooms and apartments.

Mayor Shelley Berkley, center, Weina Zhang, founder and CEO of Midtown Las Vegas, third right, and Councilwoman Olivia Díaz, far right, participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Midtown, a commercial real estate project in Las Vegas' Arts District, on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Anna Olin, co-founder & COO of Midtown developer Z Life Co., speaks as Weina Zhang, founder and CEO, left, looks on during the ceremonial groundbreaking for Midtown, a commercial real estate project in Las Vegas' Arts District, on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mayor Shelley Berkley, left, and Councilwoman Olivia Díaz prepare to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Midtown, a commercial real estate project in Las Vegas' Arts District, on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An artist's rendering of the Midtown project in Las Vegas' Arts District. (Midtown Development Group and ANX)

An artist's rendering of the Midtown project in Las Vegas' Arts District. (Midtown Development Group and ANX)

An artist's rendering of the Midtown project in Las Vegas' Arts District. (Midtown Development Group and ANX)

An artist's rendering of the Midtown project in Las Vegas' Arts District. (Midtown Development Group and ANX)

Anna Olin, left, co-founder & COO of Midtown Las Vegas, and Weina Zhang, founder and CEO, pose for a photo next to an artist rendering of Midtown, a commercial real estate project in Las Vegas' Arts District, after participating in a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Z Life Co. held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for Midtown, a multi-tower project around the intersection of Coolidge Avenue and First Street in Las Vegas. Plans call for condos, hotel rooms and apartments.

Midtown Plaza, as this first big segment of the broader development is known, will feature six new buildings around The English Hotel, according to Anna Olin, chief operating officer of Z Life.

All told, she said her group is investing roughly $300 million with Midtown Plaza.

She noted they are developing the project north of Charleston Boulevard, in an area that’s been “unused for a number of years,” while the Arts District south of Charleston has had a surge of new eateries, coffee shops and retailers open.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley told attendees Friday that Midtown will offer residents a more urban lifestyle.

“This is going to change downtown Las Vegas and make the Arts District a part of the community that not only do people want to go and visit, but they want to live here,” she said.

A dozen or so years ago, the Arts District was a quiet place. It had furniture stores, second-hand clothing shops and other tenants, but also vacant storefronts, empty lots and thin foot traffic.

Amid the big influx of businesses and foot traffic to the area in recent years, housing developers have also staked a claim.

Two big projects are taking shape south of Charleston. Nashville-based Southern Land Co. is developing a 337-unit rental complex at the intersection of California Avenue and Third Street that will feature three seven-story buildings. Plans call for ground-floor commercial space, a two-story fitness center, rooftop deck and other amenities.

Southern Land development manager Alex Woodin previously said the company expects to open the project in early 2026.

Chicago-based Cedar Street Companies and Salt Lake City’s Bridge Investment Group also teamed up to develop a 311-unit apartment complex at the corner of Commerce Street and Imperial Avenue.

The developers previously said it was slated to open in mid-2026 and feature ground-floor commercial space, a large fitness center and resort-style “spa facilities,” including saunas.

Z Life, meanwhile, opened The English Hotel, a four-story project at the corner of Main Street and Coolidge, in 2022.

It’s named for celebrity chef and project partner Todd English, who opened The Pepper Club restaurant inside the hotel.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.