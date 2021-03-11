51°F
Housing

Developers to break ground on apartment complex near Meadows Mall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 9:46 am
 
A vacant lot east of 4500 Meadows Lane, next to Meadows Mall, photographed on Friday, Jan. 10, ...
A vacant lot east of 4500 Meadows Lane, next to Meadows Mall, photographed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rook ...
Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Developers are breaking ground Thursday on an upscale apartment complex next to Meadows Mall.

New York firms Silverstein Properties and Cantor Fitzgerald and Las Vegas-based Tru Development Co. plan to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Apex at Meadows. The 334-unit complex is slated to feature a rooftop lounge, yoga studio, “smart tech” and, not typical for a Southern Nevada rental property, a parking garage. Most complexes have surface lots.

Silverstein, a heavyweight developer known for its portfolio of skyscrapers at New York’s World Trade Center site, bought its 9.6-acre project site in Las Vegas in 2018.

It later announced that it had partnered with Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm, to acquire and develop projects in tax-incentive Opportunity Zones.

They unveiled plans for the project with Tru in late 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

