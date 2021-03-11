Developers to break ground on apartment complex near Meadows Mall
Two New York firms and a Las Vegas-based company will hold a Thursday ceremonial groundbreaking for the upscale 334-unit Apex at Meadows.
Developers are breaking ground Thursday on an upscale apartment complex next to Meadows Mall.
New York firms Silverstein Properties and Cantor Fitzgerald and Las Vegas-based Tru Development Co. plan to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Apex at Meadows. The 334-unit complex is slated to feature a rooftop lounge, yoga studio, “smart tech” and, not typical for a Southern Nevada rental property, a parking garage. Most complexes have surface lots.
Silverstein, a heavyweight developer known for its portfolio of skyscrapers at New York’s World Trade Center site, bought its 9.6-acre project site in Las Vegas in 2018.
It later announced that it had partnered with Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm, to acquire and develop projects in tax-incentive Opportunity Zones.
They unveiled plans for the project with Tru in late 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
