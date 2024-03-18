Downtown condo units listed for up to $6M — RENDERINGS

Developers of the Cello Tower in downtown Las Vegas have unveiled renderings of the units.

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Renderings for the interior of the 32-story luxury condo high-rise Cello Tower in the Symphony Park area of Las Vegas. (Darkroom Studio)

Darkroom Studio This artist's rendering shows what the 32-story luxury high-rise Cello Tower at Symphony Park will look like. The building includes eight penthouses on the top two floors.

The high-rise Symphony Park project Cello Tower has unveiled new interior renderings for its luxury condos.

The renderings show the interiors of the amenities as well as the penthouses and one- and two-bedroom units at the 32-story high rise that is being developed in the center of Las Vegas, part of the roughly 6-acre Origin at Symphony Park mixed-use development.

In total, the Cello Tower will have 240 residences, with eight penthouses, as well as 40,000 square feet of space for amenities that include a floor dedicated to wellness and spa activities, a golf simulator, conference rooms, an outdoor cigar lounge and a resort-style pool with views of the Las Vegas skyline.

Construction of the tower should start this fall and finish by the end of 2026, said Brian Krueger, senior vice president at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, which is handling the sales for Cello Tower.

The prices for these condos have been released as $10,000 deposits are being accepted for people who want to reserve a unit. The prices range from $700,000 to $1.6 million for a one-bedroom, $1.1 million to $2.6 million for a two-bedroom and the penthouse units start in the “upper $6 million” range, Krueger said.

There are already about 100 people who are interested in placing a deposit to reserve a unit, Krueger said, and he expects a “significant” amount of the condos will be reserved by the fall.

Reservations are only being accepted for the one and two-bedroom units and not the penthouses. However, if someone is interested in a penthouse, Coldwell Banker is open to the conversation, Krueger said.

People expressing interest in the Cello Tower range from long-time Las Vegas residents looking to trade in suburban living to people from across the U.S. looking for a primary residence in Nevada, he said.

“We’re seeing those empty nesters that want to move from the suburbs and live in this kind of environment,” Krueger said. “We’re seeing professionals in terms of doctors, the legal and medical community, this works well for them. Anybody that’s looking for a really turnkey type of lifestyle where they can lock and leave.”

If there is enough interest in Cello Tower, the developer behind the project Red Ridge Development, could decide to build a second tower, Krueger said.

In addition to the Cello Tower, the Origin at Symphony Park project will add 100,000 of commercial space for restaurants, retail and a grocery store, he said.

The 61-acre Symphony Park area is set to add more than just the Origin project as 545 residential units from the Tennessee-based Southern Land Co. and a 441-room hotel project from Texas-based developer JacksonShaw are being developed in the area.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.