Downtown Las Vegas getting $20M apartment complex in 2023

Developer Sam Cherry is underway on another downtown Las Vegas housing complex.

Cherry held a project kickoff event Monday for a five-story, 84-unit apartment project at the southeast corner of Stewart Avenue and 11th Street.

He has already broken ground and expects to open the roughly $20 million project in January.

This marks his second shareDowntown-branded rental complex and will feature ground-floor retail space, a common area kitchen, a gym, co-working space, a courtyard area and a viewing deck, he said last week.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman took part in Monday’s event, tossing one of her mayoral poker chips — and one from her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman — into the building’s foundation.

“We will always be inside this little building in the heart of the city we love,” she said.

