59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Housing

Downtown Las Vegas getting $20M apartment complex in 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2022 - 2:23 pm
 
Work continues on a five-story, 84-unit apartment project in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 7 ...
Work continues on a five-story, 84-unit apartment project in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 7, 2022. The $20 million development, at Stewart Avenue and 11th Street, is slated to open in January. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
An artist's rendering of developer Sam Cherry's planned five-story, 84-unit apartment complex i ...
An artist's rendering of developer Sam Cherry's planned five-story, 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
Developer Sam Cherry prepares to shovel concrete during a kickoff event at a five-story, 84-uni ...
Developer Sam Cherry prepares to shovel concrete during a kickoff event at a five-story, 84-unit apartment project in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 7, 2022. The $20 million development, at Stewart Avenue and 11th Street, is slated to open in January. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a kickoff event for a five-story, 84-unit apartme ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a kickoff event for a five-story, 84-unit apartment project in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 7, 2022. Seated with Goodman are developer Sam Cherry, left, and Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz. The $20 million development, at Stewart Avenue and 11th Street, is slated to open in January. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, from left, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, partner Grant Garcia and ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, from left, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, partner Grant Garcia and developer Sam Cherry toss poker chips during a kickoff event at a five-story, 84-unit apartment project in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 7, 2022. The $20 million development, at Stewart Avenue and 11th Street, is slated to open in January. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Work continues on a five-story, 84-unit apartment project in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 7 ...
Work continues on a five-story, 84-unit apartment project in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 7, 2022. The $20 million development, at Stewart Avenue and 11th Street, is slated to open in January. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Developer Sam Cherry is underway on another downtown Las Vegas housing complex.

Cherry held a project kickoff event Monday for a five-story, 84-unit apartment project at the southeast corner of Stewart Avenue and 11th Street.

He has already broken ground and expects to open the roughly $20 million project in January.

This marks his second shareDowntown-branded rental complex and will feature ground-floor retail space, a common area kitchen, a gym, co-working space, a courtyard area and a viewing deck, he said last week.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman took part in Monday’s event, tossing one of her mayoral poker chips — and one from her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman — into the building’s foundation.

“We will always be inside this little building in the heart of the city we love,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
2
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
3
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
4
No stopping: Las Vegas gas prices rise nearly 25 cents since Friday
No stopping: Las Vegas gas prices rise nearly 25 cents since Friday
5
Two top LV Fire chiefs retired in a week, internal strife investigated
Two top LV Fire chiefs retired in a week, internal strife investigated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST