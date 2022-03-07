Downtown Las Vegas getting $20M apartment complex in 2023
Developer Sam Cherry held a project kickoff event Monday for a five-story, 84-unit rental project.
Developer Sam Cherry is underway on another downtown Las Vegas housing complex.
Cherry held a project kickoff event Monday for a five-story, 84-unit apartment project at the southeast corner of Stewart Avenue and 11th Street.
He has already broken ground and expects to open the roughly $20 million project in January.
This marks his second shareDowntown-branded rental complex and will feature ground-floor retail space, a common area kitchen, a gym, co-working space, a courtyard area and a viewing deck, he said last week.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman took part in Monday’s event, tossing one of her mayoral poker chips — and one from her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman — into the building’s foundation.
“We will always be inside this little building in the heart of the city we love,” she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
