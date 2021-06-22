Downtown Las Vegas homes offer history, stylistic touches

Living in a single-family home downtown has its appeal as lot sizes tend to be on the larger side, and homes may offer some intriguing architectural and design features.

Living in downtown Las Vegas doesn’t have to mean living in a high-rise, even if that is a popular option these days.

Living in a single-family home downtown has its appeal, too. Lot sizes tend to be on the larger side downtown, and homes — particularly in the city’s’ historic neighborhoods — may even offer some intriguing architectural and design features.

We cruised Zillow.com to see what sort of homes are available in downtown and downtown-adjacent ZIP codes. Here’s some of what we found.

Staircase and pool

The wrought-iron living room staircase is one eye-catching feature of the home at 1632 Bonita Ave. Outside, the pool serves the same function.

The five-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1976, is listed for $670,000. It offers 3,124 square feet of living space on a 6,098-square-foot lot and is located not very far from downtown and the Arts District.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Upstairs is a loft and a bedroom that’s an en suite with balcony access. Other features include a wood-burning fireplace in the family room and the pool and spa in the backyard.

Striking features

The home at 301 S. 15th St. packs a lot into 1,406-square feet of living space. The three-bedroom, two-bath home, which lists for $325,000, is just a short walk from downtown, but there are enough attractive touches inside to make an evening at home seem nice, too.

The home was built in 1942 but has been remodeled with such features as, in the kitchen, white Shaker cabinets and a butcher block island with a farmhouse sink. The bathroom showers have been upgraded with subway-style tile.

The home sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot. Outside, there is a pool and a workshop in the garage.

Retro charm

The home at 1908 Birch St. was built in 1962 in the Glen Heather Estates neighborhood and still has plenty of its retro charm, including a circular driveway, courtyard and patio.

Listed for $519,000, there are four bedrooms and two baths over 1,804 square feet of living space. Features include ceramic tile flooring and wood-burning fireplaces in the family room and great room.

The oversized backyard includes a brick fire pit and a pool and a view of the Stratosphere tower in the distance.

Historic neighborhood

The home at 1253 S. Ninth St. sits on the edge of the historic John S. Park neighborhood. It packs two bedrooms and one bath into 1,220 square feet of living space and lists for $250,000.

There’s a separate living room, a family room and a formal dining room. Design touches include hardwood floors in living areas and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room.

It was built in 1945 and sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot, and there’s a one-car attached garage.

Beverly Green

The home at 1819 Beverly Way sits in the historic Beverly Green neighborhood. Listing for $600,000, the home, built in 1973, has been renovated extensively.

There are four bedrooms and three baths over a total of 3,483 square feet of living space, which includes a “mother-in-law apartment.”

Upgraded touches include radiant floor heating, a whole-home attic fan, an outdoor kitchen and barbecue area and a hidden panic room. Throughout the home is the latest in smart home technology.

