Elaine Wynn’s Las Vegas condo to go up for sale — PHOTOS

This is an undated photo of the view from Elaine Wynn’s Park Tower condo, which is for sale. (Courtesy Palm Drive)
Elaine Wynn before a screening of "A Fine Line" at the Judy Bayley Theatre at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
This is an undated photo of the living room in Elaine Wynn’s Park Tower condo. (Courtesy Palm Drive)
This is an undated photo of the dining and living rooms in Elaine Wynn’s Park Tower condo. (Courtesy Palm Drive)
This is an undated photo of the office in Elaine Wynn’s Park Tower condo. (Courtesy Palm Drive)
This is an undated photo of the balcony in Elaine Wynn’s Park Tower condo. (Courtesy Palm Drive)
This is an undated photo of the view from Elaine Wynn’s Park Tower condo. (Courtesy Palm Drive)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2025 - 5:00 am
 
Updated June 17, 2025 - 6:01 am

Elaine Wynn’s condominium on Hughes Center Drive in Las Vegas is expected to hit the market early next week for $3.49 million, according to the listing agent.

Wynn died in April after a brief illness at the age of 82. She was a leading figure in Nevada’s gaming industry along with being a philanthropic giant and education champion.

According to Clark County property records, a company tied to Wynn’s family purchased the home in Park Tower at Hughes Center in 2011 for $3.7 million. The condo is 4,903 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus has a 350-square-foot outdoor terrace.

Anthony Spiegel, the owner of Palm Drive powered by Lusso and the listing agent for the property, confirmed the sale of the condo exclusively with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The north and east bedrooms in the condo were replaced with a large custom closet, the agent said.

Wynn also owns another condo in the building, according to property records.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

