Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr closes on sale of Las Vegas home — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has officially sold his Las Vegas compound.

Carr’s sprawling Las Vegas property hit the market for $8.99 million in early August.

Coming in at $8,550,000, Carr on Friday closed on the sale of the Southern Highlands house for below asking price, according to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

Heather and Derek Carr were the original owners of the property, having purchased the south valley home while it was under construction in 2019.

“As the owners, they chose the high-end finishes, added the landscaping, pools, retaining walls, sports court, and casita/guest house to turn it into a private ‘compound,’” listing agent Stan Hicks of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty in Henderson said previously.

Brandon Rosenthal of Simply Vegas Realty represented the buyer, who was not identified.

According to the listing, the 8,628-square-foot main house features five bedrooms and five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms; all bedrooms are en suite with walk-in closets. Additionally, the 1,000-square-foot casita/guest house is comprised of two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with both bedrooms being en suite with walk-in closets.

Among other amenities, the estate features an eight-car garage, a sports area with a golf simulator and home gym/yoga space, two pools — one with a slide and waterfalls and an outdoor BBQ and kitchen with peninsula seating.

The listing also noted that the new owners will have the option to purchase a community membership to the Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders before signing a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in March 2023.