89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr lists Las Vegas home on market — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Cou ...
The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
More Stories
Chairman and Founder of Ovation Development Corporation Alan Molasky speaks in front of the beg ...
‘A safe place to go’: Housing project for low-income seniors coming to Las Vegas
File - An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Las Vegas home prices close to new high; condos, townhomes set record
Notices of default for mortgages are on the rise in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Not a cause for alarm’: Mortgage defaults going up in Las Vegas
Construction is underway for a new housing community at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Lavange Stre ...
To fix housing crisis, this program would train more construction workers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2024 - 7:55 am
 

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has listed his Las Vegas compound on the market.

Carr played nine years for the Raiders before signing a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in March 2023.

Carr’s sprawling Las Vegas property has hit the market for $8.99 million, according to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

Having purchased the Southern Highlands home while under construction in 2019, Heather and Derrick Carr are the original owners of the property.

“As the owners, they chose the high-end finishes, added the landscaping, pools, retaining walls, sports court, and casita/guest house to turn it into a private ‘compound,’” said listing agent Stan Hicks of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty in Henderson.

According to the listing, the 8,628-square-foot main house of the property features five bedrooms and five full- and two half-bathrooms; all bedrooms are en suite with walk-in closets. Additionally, the 1,000-square-foot casita/guest house is comprised of two bedrooms and two full-bathrooms, with both bedrooms being en suite with walk-in closets.

Among other amenities, the estate features an eight-car garage, a sports area with a golf simulator and home gym/yoga space, two pools: one with a slide and waterfalls and an outdoor BBQ and kitchen with peninsula seating.

The listing also notes that the new owners will have the option to purchase a community membership to the Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 2
California man wins $1.4M jackpot at Las Vegas airport
recommend 3
Sphere in Las Vegas to show Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Exosphere
recommend 4
Former Vegas casino mogul tops list of celebrities who lost money in real estate this year
recommend 5
Las Vegas’ Neon Museum announces plans to expand, relocate
recommend 6
Take a look back at Las Vegas’ now-closed Crown & Anchor pub — PHOTOS