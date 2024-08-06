Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr lists Las Vegas home on market — PHOTOS

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has listed his Las Vegas compound on the market.

The Las Vegas home of former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seen in this listing photo. (Courtesy Edgar Lara, DronePixel)

Carr played nine years for the Raiders before signing a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in March 2023.

Carr’s sprawling Las Vegas property has hit the market for $8.99 million, according to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty.

Having purchased the Southern Highlands home while under construction in 2019, Heather and Derrick Carr are the original owners of the property.

“As the owners, they chose the high-end finishes, added the landscaping, pools, retaining walls, sports court, and casita/guest house to turn it into a private ‘compound,’” said listing agent Stan Hicks of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty in Henderson.

According to the listing, the 8,628-square-foot main house of the property features five bedrooms and five full- and two half-bathrooms; all bedrooms are en suite with walk-in closets. Additionally, the 1,000-square-foot casita/guest house is comprised of two bedrooms and two full-bathrooms, with both bedrooms being en suite with walk-in closets.

Among other amenities, the estate features an eight-car garage, a sports area with a golf simulator and home gym/yoga space, two pools: one with a slide and waterfalls and an outdoor BBQ and kitchen with peninsula seating.

The listing also notes that the new owners will have the option to purchase a community membership to the Southern Highlands Golf Club.