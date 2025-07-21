Fewer Canadians looking to buy homes in Las Vegas Valley, report says

Redfin report outlines a significant drop in Canadian searches for American homes on its website since U.S. President Donald Trump came into office.

An aerial view of homes at Sarasota, a community planned in The Paseos of Summerlin, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fewer Canadians are searching for homes to buy in the Las Vegas Valley, according to a new study from Redfin.

According to data obtained via the company’s search engine, searches for properties in the Las Vegas Valley originating from Canada were down 24.3 percent year over year up through May of this year. Overall, Canadian searches for American properties on Redfin’s site were down 26 percent over the same time frame, with drops coming in all but two of the 50 biggest metro regions in the country.

Cheryl Van Elsis, a Redfin premier agent in Las Vegas, said she is seeing fewer Canadian clients, most of which were investors and the general consensus among them is that buying here isn’t a good investment anymore.

“One of my clients is an investor from Canada who’s selling his last U.S. property. He owns an online gaming platform and casino in Canada and had bought property in Vegas to rent to fellow Canadians coming to gamble or attend events like the World Series of Poker,” she said. “Now, he says he no longer sees the U.S. as a good place to invest or vacation. This is the fourth property he’s sold with me over the last few years, but he made it clear he’s selling this last one because he doesn’t want any ties to the U.S. I was surprised by how strongly he felt.”

Southern Nevada home prices continue to sit at a record high that was set at the start of this year, while the market is flooded with listings.

Passenger air traffic dropped in May from a year ago with international arrivals down 8.7 percent for the month, according to Harry Reid International Airport, with the airport reporting Air Canada passengers were down 21.7 percent to 41,577 passengers while discounter Canadian airline WestJet fell 34.6 percent to 61,219.

The Redfin report outlined how the shifting political winds from the White House have bled into the country’s real estate market, which is heavily intertwined with Canada, most notably being its snowbird population of Canadians who spend the winters down south.

“Canadians searching for homes in U.S. destinations started declining significantly in February, when the White House implemented 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico,” read the report. “The drop was especially steep in April, the month the Trump administration announced its vast global tariff policy, falling 34.2 percent year over year.”

The report noted the weak Canadian dollar could also be playing into the decline in home searches from up north, noting the extent of the economic relationship between the two countries when it comes to real estate purchases and investments.

“Historically, Canadians have made up the largest portion of international homebuyers in the U.S.,” the report stated. “In 2024, for instance, Canadians made up 13 percent of foreign buyers, snapping up $5.9 billion worth of U.S. real estate.”

