Final park coming to popular Henderson community

(L-R) Aaron Hirschi, President of KB Home and Henderson Councilman Dan Shaw break ground on Sentiero Park in Inspirada, the community’s seventh and final park. (Inspirada)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2024 - 12:17 pm
 

The seventh and final park broke ground on Thursday in master-planned community Inspirada in Henderson.

The park, called Sentiero Park, is expected to cost $4.68 million and is scheduled for completion in fall 2025; it will be dedicated to city of Henderson upon completion. Located at 2716 Via Napoli towards the back of the community, Sentiero will be approximately 5 acres and include a residents-only pool, basketball courts, picnic areas, playgrounds and open grass areas.

“Sentiero is an Italian word meaning path or trail,” said Chris Szabo, principal of ABLA, a landscape architecture firm based in Tempe, Arizona. “Inspirada’s parks are an environmental asset to the community, designed to be a place of inclusion, catering to a wide range of age groups and interests.”

Inspirada Builders LLC — which is a partnership of KB Home, Toll Brothers and Tri Pointe Homes — are the developers on the project, with ABLA as designers and Gothic Landscape, Inc. as builders.

Inspirada is a master-planned community from Inspirada Builders LLC in the south Las Vegas Valley near Sloan Canyon. The community is currently home to 18,000 residents and has an anticipated build out of 7,500 homes.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

