Foreclosure rate in Las Vegas drops sharply from 2016

A foreclosure sign hangs in front of a Denver home on April 4, 2010. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Las Vegas’ foreclosure rate has dropped from a year ago but remains higher than in most metropolitan areas.

One in every 1,000 homes in the Las Vegas area received a foreclosure-related filing in May, down 0.8 percent from April and 21.8 percent from May 2016, a new report from housing tracker Attom Data Solutions shows.

Nationally, one in every 1,636 homes was hit with foreclosure papers last month, up 5.3 percent from April but down 19.2 percent from a year ago.

Las Vegas’ foreclosure rate was 23rd highest among 217 metro areas listed in the report. Atlantic City topped the list, with one in every 271 homes receiving foreclosure papers.

Attom, based in Irvine, California, counted default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions for the report.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.