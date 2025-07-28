102°F
Former boxer lists Henderson mansion again for $19.5M

The home, purchased by Oscar De La Hoya, will have that signature Blue Heron modern look with i ...
The home, purchased by Oscar De La Hoya, will have that signature Blue Heron modern look with indoor and outdoor spaces. The master bedroom features panoramic views of the Strip and mountains. (Blue Heron)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2025 - 2:13 pm
 

Former boxer Oscar De La Hoya has listed his MacDonald Highlands mansion for sale, again.

The estate at 720 Dragon Peak Drive was relisted by De La Hoya for $19.5 million in June, after previously being listed in May 2024. He purchased the property in April 2022 for $14.6 million while it was still under construction, according to Clark County property records.

It is unclear why the property was taken off the market and relisted.

Custom built by luxury homebuilders Blue Heron, the triple gated home sits on just under an acre of land, boasting 8,954 square feet, with 2,409 square feet of outdoor space, according to the listing. The home is single story with five beds, seven baths and multiple luxury amenities.

According to the listing, the home has three wet bars, a hair salon and temperature-controlled wine walls.

The primary suite alone has oversized dressing rooms, spa bath, steam rooms, an outdoor shower and garden lanai.

Outside, the home has a full outdoor kitchen, automated pocket doors, multiple pools and a lap pool, wet deck and an outdoor living room with 14 TVs, according to the listing.

Listing agent Zar Zanganeh told the Review-Journal last year De La Hoya made multiple updates to the home including adding a game room with a half-million-dollar virtual golf simulator. Zanganeh remains the listing agent for the home.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

