Former Golden Knight sells Summerlin home for $3.75M
The Stanley Cup winner bought the property in 2021 for $3.25 million.
Former Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, who now plays for the Chicago Blackhawks, has sold his Summerlin house in the exclusive, guard-gated community of The Ridges for $3.75 million.
Martinez bought the property in 2021 for $3.25 million when he played for the Knights, suiting up in Las Vegas for a total of five seasons, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2022-23. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2013-14 season, scoring the Stanley Cup-winning goal in overtime.
According to Clark County property records, Christiana Crescentini bought the house which was originally built in 2018. The home sold in January.
According to a previous article when Martinez bought the house, the property is described as having two-story desert contemporary feel that sits on one-third of an acre and measures 4,619 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a three-car garage.
Former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco, who was fired by the organization after one season, also recently sold his house in The Ridges for $5.4 million.
The house, which is on Night Song Way in the exclusive guard-gated The Ridges community as well, sold on Feb. 12, according to Clark County property records. Telesco was the Raiders general manager for little over a year, fired after the 2024 season in which the team went 4-13 and missed the playoffs.
Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.