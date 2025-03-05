Former Golden Knight sells Summerlin home for $3.75M

Outside entertainment area at the luxury residence in The Ridges in Summerlin. (HomeSmart Encore)

One of the bedrooms in the home in the Ridges (HomeSmart Encore)

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (25), left, and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) fight for control of the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game that the Blackhawks won 5-3 Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The home in The Ridges has 4,619 square feet with five bedrooms, 4 and a half baths and a three-car garage. (HomeSmart Encore)

Former Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, who now plays for the Chicago Blackhawks, has sold his Summerlin house in the exclusive, guard-gated community of The Ridges for $3.75 million.

Martinez bought the property in 2021 for $3.25 million when he played for the Knights, suiting up in Las Vegas for a total of five seasons, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2022-23. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2013-14 season, scoring the Stanley Cup-winning goal in overtime.

According to Clark County property records, Christiana Crescentini bought the house which was originally built in 2018. The home sold in January.

According to a previous article when Martinez bought the house, the property is described as having two-story desert contemporary feel that sits on one-third of an acre and measures 4,619 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths and a three-car garage.

Former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco, who was fired by the organization after one season, also recently sold his house in The Ridges for $5.4 million.

The house, which is on Night Song Way in the exclusive guard-gated The Ridges community as well, sold on Feb. 12, according to Clark County property records. Telesco was the Raiders general manager for little over a year, fired after the 2024 season in which the team went 4-13 and missed the playoffs.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.