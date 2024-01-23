54°F
Housing

Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)
The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market for $2.5 million. (Luxury Estates International)

After a tumultuous 2023, the house that used to be owned by the Las Vegas comedy icon Jerry Lewis is back on the market.

The six-bedroom and six-bathroom home that the famed comedian lived in for 35 years is back on the open market for $2.5 million.

The home located in the historic Scotch 80s neighborhood in Las Vegas near the Las Vegas Medical Campus and just off Charleston Boulevard hit the market on Jan. 17, said Nate Strager of Luxury Estates International, listing agent for the property. The listing shows the residence has about 8,000 square feet of space, a petrified wood fireplace, pool and a newly renovated kitchen.

This home was listed for a brief period in 2022, for about $2.7 million, but in September the home was sold for about $2 million in a foreclosure sale. The current owner of the property is Brumbies Capital, a private lending company.

After the foreclosure about $40,000 worth of landscaping and other touch-up renovations were completed at the property to get it ready to be on the open market again, Strager said. Most of the renovation funds were spent on the landscaping and refinishing the pool, he said.

“Two sets of sliding glass doors gaze out to an extensively renovated backyard with new turf, mature trees, brick walkways, a gazebo and firepit-ready corner patio,” the home listing stated.

Strager said he is looking to sell the home quickly and will host a public open house to showcase the property in February and hopefully find it a long-term owner. He said he expects the history and other amenities of the home to generate a “high” amount of interest for the listing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

