Former ‘Queer Eye’ star designs Summerlin homes

A new neighborhood is coming to Summerlin, with designs from a celebrity interior designer.

Floor Plan 4 for the Edgewood community in Summerlin. Plan 4 is 2,644 square feet with three to four bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Floor Plan 2 for the Edgewood community in Summerlin. Plan 2 2,390 square feet with three bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Bobby Berk has designed multiple different communities for Tri Pointe in Las Vegas. Berk is well-known, Emmy Award winning TV host from Netflix show "Queer Eye." (Tri Pointe)

Designed by Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” television show fame, Edgewood is a new contemporary community from Tri Pointe offering one- and two-story homes, four different floor plans and simultaneous views of the Strip and the mountains.

Located off the 215 Beltway, the new community will have 53 homes, with 22 lots already sold, with the first phase of development expected to complete at the end of 2025. Homes start in the low $800,000s, with floor plans ranging from 1,995 to 2,644 square feet and three to four bedrooms.

The homes have a focus on “courtyard living,” where the space is designed around a central outdoor courtyard, with the home being rear-loaded.

“This is the only thing like it in Summerlin,” said Klif Andrews, Tri Pointe Homes division president. “It’s all about the courtyards and the way the house wraps around it, and buyers were super responsive to it.”

Design by Berk

Berk has been working with Tri Pointe homes for 10 years, his first project being a show home for the International Builders Show — but now he has designed “a few dozen” of communities in Las Vegas.

The new endeavor with Edgewood is designed with family living in mind.

“Often designers focus on just making the home pretty, and they don’t think about how people are going to live in it,” said Berk. “We design these homes for families. We want people, when they walk in, to feel like they can live here.”

Berk also incorporated textures into the space with stone back splashes, boucle, and grass cloth, as well as a mixture of neutral colors “anchored” by dark colors to make the space feel “punctuated.”

Additionally, the Edgewood homes are part of his BB Edit Program with Tri Pointe, which helps remove the stress of picking materials for a new home. Each buyer can choose from one of the collections for their Edgewood home and there are options for furnishing as well.

“I’ve pre-designed 10 different collections, countertops, flooring, cabinets, pools, lighting and everything to take kind of some of the stress out of buying a home,” said Berk on the BB Edit Program.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.