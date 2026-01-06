Former Raider sells Las Vegas home for $4.7M

Sitting on almost an acre in Southern Highlands, the custom, single-story home is 5,534 square feet, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Josh Jacobs, former first-round draft pick for the Raiders prior to their Las Vegas relocation and current Green Bay Packers running back, closed the sale on his Southern Highlands home on Dec. 31. Located at 1 Olympia Canyon Way, it sold for $4.7 million after being listed in November for $6 million. (Josh Meadows, Berkshire Hathaway)

A former Raider sold his custom Southern Highlands home for $4.7 million right before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Josh Jacobs, former first-round draft pick for the Raiders prior to their Las Vegas relocation and current Green Bay Packers running back, closed the sale on his Southern Highlands home on Dec. 31. Located at 1 Olympia Canyon Way in Las Vegas, the home sold for $4.7 million after being listed in November for $6 million.

According to listing agent James Meadows with Berkshire Hathaway, Jacobs never got the chance to live in the home, despite being a custom build with aspects designed by him.

Experiencing homelessness in his youth, “the very first home he purchased was this home in Las Vegas,” said Meadows. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction and by the time it was move-in ready the Raiders did not pick up his contract.

Jacobs joined the Packers in 2024, signing a four-year, $48 million contract.

Located within the Augusta Canyon Estates subdivision, the home stands towards the front of the community. Sitting on almost an acre, the custom, single-story home is 5,534 square feet, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The listing says the home is “ideal for entertainers, athletes and discerning clients.”

It has a restaurant-grade kitchen, temperature controlled wine wall and a wet bar, an all-purpose media room, 6-car gallery garage and, of course, a dedicated sports area, according to the listing.

At the rear, the home has a resort-style backyard, a pool and spa with 2 Baja decks, built-in grill, covered patio and another sports court.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.