Former Raiders GM sells Summerlin house for $5.4M

Tom Telesco, who was the general manager of the team for one season, sold his home in the exclusive The Ridges community in Summerlin.

A house at Night Song Way at the Ridges, center, is seen, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Summerlin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A house at Night Song Way at the Ridges, front center, is seen, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Summerlin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco, who was fired by the organization after one season, has sold his house in Summerlin for $5.4 million.

The house, which is on Night Song Way in the exclusive guard-gated The Ridges community, sold on Feb. 12, according to Clark County property records. Telesco was the Raiders general manager for little over a year, fired after the 2024 season in which the team went 4-13 and missed the playoffs.

According to Redfin, the residence, originally built in 2020, has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms over 5,041 square feet. The house also has a built-in coffee maker, a 250-bottle wine cellar, fireplace, artificial turf in the backyard, a covered patio, pool with waterfalls and zero edge spa with a fire pit.

The property sits over 0.35 acres and has a three-car garage.

Listing agent Ivan Sher with IS Luxury did not respond to requests for comment about the sale.

According to property records, Rene J. Marcotte LLC, which is based out of California, bought the property.

