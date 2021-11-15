Former Raiders president Badain sells Vegas home for $4.1M

Former Raiders President Marc Badain has sold his Southern Highlands home four months after he resigned from the organization.

Badain and his wife Amy sold the home that sits on 0.63 acres in the prestigious Olympia Ridge neighborhood for $4.1 million, almost double the $2.13 million the couple paid for the property in 2019, according to Clark County property records.

The listed buyer is Diane Olsofka Wallace under the Wallace Diane Olsofka Revocable Trust, with the sale finalized Nov. 3, property records show.

The 6,250 square feet two-story home features six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and spa.

The Badains purchased the house ahead of the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas in 2020. Marc Badain was a key figure in the construction of Allegiant Stadium and the team’s Henderson headquarters and practice facility.

Marc Badain resigned abruptly from his position with the Raiders in July. Team owner Mark Davis later noting the move could be deemed “forced” after Badain and two other former team executives were tied to accounting irregularities. Dan Ventrelle was tapped to be the interim president following Badain’s departure.

Badain declined to comment on the transaction.

