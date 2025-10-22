Former ‘Sister Wives’ house for sale for $1.15M — PHOTOS

The house, which was formerly owned by one of the characters on the hit TV reality show “Sister Wives” is up for sale again.

Former "Sister Wives' residence at 4023 Wild Eagle Circle in Las Vegas is on the market. (Angelina Santos)

A former Las Vegas house of one of the stars of the TLC reality show “Sister Wives” is up for sale for $1.15 million.

Listing agent Angelina Santos confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her clients bought the property from one of the “Sister Wives” in 2019. The Review-Journal previously reported that the house formerly belonged to Janelle Brown.

According to the Zillow listing, the property at 4023 Wild Eagle Circle is near Lone Mountain Park. The house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms spread out over 4,238 square feet on a .43 acre lot. It was originally built in 2012 and features a full basketball court in the backyard.

According to Clark County property records, the house last sold in 2019 for $575,000. The Zillow listing describes the property as modern architecture in a private and guard gated community.

The family featured on the show, included Kody Brown, his four wives and their 18 children. After fleeing Utah, the family built four houses on adjoining lots in 2012 in Eagle Rock Estates in the northwest valley. Brown, who is also a real estate agent, listed at least two of the homes, including 4023 Wild Eagle Circle, for sale in late 2018.

