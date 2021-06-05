Forum to help renters facing eviction understand legal rights

State and local leaders will be hosting a public forum next week to help renters facing an eviction understand their legal rights as well as details on rental assistance.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones will co-host a public forum on Wednesday to help renters facing an eviction understand their legal rights. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The event takes place Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who is co-hosting the discussion, said the goal is to protect families and individuals from losing shelter.

“We encourage anyone facing possible eviction because of hardship from COVID-19 to join us so they can understand their rights and learn about the resources available to assist them,” Jones said in a press release.

The forum is also hosted by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Nevada Assemblywoman Brittney Miller as well as the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Clark County’s Social Service Department.

The discussion comes at a time when other resources are being offered to tenants including a pop-up clinic by Legal Aid Center at designated Clark County libraries. The Saturday clinics are a first-come, first-serve basis for tenants seeking eviction-related counseling.

Local and state leaders are ramping up education and counseling services since the federal eviction moratorium is expected to end on June 30.

The moratorium, implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, protects tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 related hardships. Renters meeting the moratorium’s eligibility guidelines are able to opt-in to the protection by signing a CDC declaration form and delivering it to their landlord.

Tenants who have received an eviction notice are advised to file a response with the local Justice Court, listed on their eviction notice, even if they have delivered a CDC declaration form to their landlord. They are also encouraged to seek out rental assistance through the County’s CARES Housing Assistance Program.

