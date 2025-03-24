From Strip views to movie theaters: Most expensive Las Vegas Valley home sales

10 Cottonwood Court, located in the Augusta Canyon neighborhood in Southern Highlands. The 5,750 square-foot home has four bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, and another half-bath. (Courtesy Allen Hamika)

This residence is in one of the most sought-after streets and communities, behind two gates in Red Rock Country Club. At 2592 Red Arrow Drive, this 7,519-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

Captivating views surround the property at 633 Saint Croix St., with Strip, golf course and mountain views. Located in MacDonald Highlands, this home has two-story, five-bed, seven-bath home. While the home is 8,343 square feet, the lot it sits on is 27,500 square feet with an expansive multi-level backyard. (Courtesy Michael Tessler Photography LLC, Gavin Ernstone)

With over 14,000 square feet, this Anthem Country Club estate at 11 Anthem Pointe Court was built in 2008, but has millions in custom renovations. Coming fully furnished, with over $1 million in custom furnishing, the home is billed as an “entertainer’s paradise.” (Courtesy AVIA Media Group)

With the Las Vegas Valley seeing record home prices and more houses flooding the market, here are the most expensive home sold in February, according to Las Vegas Realtors.

11 Anthem Pointe Court

Listed for $8 million, sold for $7,800,000

With over 14,000 square feet, this Anthem Country Club estate was built in 2008, but has millions in custom renovations. Coming fully furnished, with over $1 million in custom furnishing, the home is billed as an “entertainer’s paradise.” Walking in, residents are greeted with a 22-foot-high foyer. The home has seven beds and 13 bathrooms, with each bedroom coming with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and outdoor access or a balcony. Some other amenities include an eight-seat theater, gourmet kitchen, fitness room and $300,000 solar panel system included. The backyard has a pool house or casita, with an infinity-edge pool and spa, as well as a grill and fireplace.

633 Saint Croix St.

Listed for $6,999,000, sold for $6,500,000

Captivating views surround the property, with Strip, golf course and mountain views. Located in MacDonald Highlands, this tw-story home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. While the home is 8,343 square feet, the lot it sits on is 27,500 square feet with an expansive multi-level backyard. The sleek and modern home is highlighted by a floating staircase and marble finishes. The home has dual primary bedrooms upstairs and downstairs — although the upstairs primary suite has a fireplace, soaking tub and two closets. Each area is teeming with luxury amenities, with wellness areas, including saunas, billiards room, wine cellar and movie room. Outside is designed to be resort-style, with a swim-up bar.

2592 Red Arrow Drive

Listed for $6.85 million, sold for $6,100,000

This residence is in one of the most sought-after streets and communities, behind two gates in Red Rock Country Club. This 7,519-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, the home is rustically accented with open truss ceilings, wood paneling and frescoed barrel vaults like the Sistine Chapel. Outdoors, residents will enjoy a large backyard with a lagoon pool, lap pool, basketball court and fireplace.

686 Tranquil Rim Court

Listed for $6.35 million, sold for $6,125,000

In the ever-relevant MacDonald Highlands community lies this ultra-modern home. Located on a corner lot, new residents will enjoy no neighbors on either side. Designed by award-winning architect Richard Luke, the home has four beds and five baths with 5,771 square feet. The kitchen is outfitted with Wolf steel appliances, looking over to the large living room. Look out to views of the Strip with pocket doors and floor-to-ceiling windows, over an infinity edge pool and spa.

10 Cottonwood Canyon Court

Listed for $6.3 million, sold for $5,500,000

Located in the Augusta Canyon neighborhood in Southern Highlands, this home offers a polished lifestyle. With marble, gold and light wood finishes, the home has a clean, yet natural feel. The 5,750 square-foot home has four bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, and another half-bath. Amenities include a game room, wet bar, wine cellar, office and private gym, brought together with an automated home system. The outside is expansive, with grassy lawns and a pool.

