From the hockey rink to Las Vegas real estate: Luxury condo agent details journey

Brian Nugent, who originally hails from Canada, first came to America to play college hockey and has now settled in Las Vegas as one of the top brokers within his field.

As one of the top luxury condo real estate agents in Las Vegas, Brian Nugent has taken a rather unusual career path to his current profession: via the hockey rinks of North America. Playing for the Las Vegas Wranglers, one of the first professional teams in the city, he’s found his way to Sin City all the way from Victoria, British Columbia.

The Canadian, who last played for the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL in the 2016-17 season, talks about his journey to the real estate industry and what he thinks is in store for the valley’s market in the future.

You used to be a professional hockey player, what was that career like?

Hockey was a huge passion of mine and an incredible experience. It led to many of my closest friendships that I still value to this day and helped me pursue my education through a full athletic scholarship. I attended Northern Michigan University, where I played NCAA Division I ice hockey while earning a degree in business.

Hockey also brought me to Las Vegas, where I played my first professional season with the Las Vegas Wranglers during the 2013 to 2014 season at The Orleans Arena. It was there that I fell in love with the city and knew I wanted to make Las Vegas my home.

How did you transition from hockey to real estate and end up in Las Vegas?

I played hockey in Las Vegas for the Wranglers and built many meaningful relationships during that time, which led me to envision living in Las Vegas long term. Real estate has always been part of my family background in Canada. My grandfather and father were involved in development, and my father later transitioned into residential sales, eventually becoming the owner of his firm and president of the local real estate board.

I always planned to pursue a career in real estate after hockey, though I initially expected that path to be in Canada. As I began exploring the possibility of staying in Las Vegas, I connected with Ivan Sher and was fortunate to be hired by IS Luxury.

What’s some things Las Vegas residents don’t know about the local condo market?

Currently, the luxury condo market in Las Vegas is experiencing low inventory. There are only a handful of premier luxury condominium buildings in the city, including limited availability at The Summit, the Waldorf Astoria, and the Four Seasons, which is currently under construction.

Due to this limited supply, prices at The Summit and the Waldorf Astoria have steadily increased over the past few years, as buyers seeking convenience and an easy lock-and-leave lifestyle find condo living particularly appealing, especially when Las Vegas is not a full-time residence. The Four Seasons is also achieving strong pricing, helping push luxury condo values to new highs across the valley.

Should Las Vegas build more condos and high rises to help ease affordability in the city?

Yes, I believe there should be more condominium and high-rise developments throughout the Las Vegas Valley. As available land continues to shrink, going vertical is a practical and sustainable solution. High-density residential projects help maximize land use while meeting demand from buyers who prefer low-maintenance, lock-and-leave living. Expanding condo development also supports continued growth in urban areas and provides housing options that align with how many people want to live in Las Vegas today.

Where do you see the future of Las Vegas real estate headed over the next few years?

I anticipate the housing market will remain strong for the foreseeable future. As states like California and Washington continue to see outbound migration, many buyers are relocating to Las Vegas, drawn by its favorable tax structure and high quality of life.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.