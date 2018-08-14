Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors adds Rhode Island pro

A Rhode Island real estate association leader has joined the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors’ executive staff. The GLVAR announced Monday that it hired Donna Andrews as its chief operating officer.

Donna Andrews was named chief operating officer of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. (B&P Advertising)

A Rhode Island real estate association leader has joined the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors’ executive staff.

The GLVAR announced Monday that it hired Donna Andrews as its chief operating officer.

Andrews had been the CEO of three real estate groups in Rhode Island since 2015 – the Greater Providence Board of Realtors, the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors and the Rhode Island Commercial and Appraisal Board of Realtors, the GLVAR said.

The GLVAR boasts more than 14,000 members and says it is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. It also opened its new headquarters — a two-story, 40,000-square-foot building in the southwest valley — this year.

The group has had other Rhode Island connections. GLVAR chief executive Wendy DiVecchio’s predecessor, Michele Caprio, is from Rhode Island and left the GLVAR in 2016 to move back there.

Before Caprio joined the Las Vegas group in 2015, she was CEO of the same Rhode Island associations that Andrews eventually led.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.