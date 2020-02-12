Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors renamed Las Vegas Realtors

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors is now known as Las Vegas Realtors. The change took effect Monday.

Southern Nevada’s biggest real estate association has chopped its name down.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors is now known as Las Vegas Realtors. The change took effect Monday.

The trade group’s president this year, Tom Blanchard of Renters Warehouse, said the new name is part of a rebranding effort that includes an advertising campaign and a redesigned website that now lets visitors search for home listings.

The goal, he said, is to give the group a “competitive edge” over “large websites out there,” such as Zillow.

Founded in 1947, the renamed association boasts more than 15,000 members and says it is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada.

It moved to a newly built, 40,000-square-foot headquarters in the southwest valley in 2018.

