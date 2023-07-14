82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Housing

Having trouble paying the mortgage? These pandemic funds can help

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
New homes under construction along West Reedpoint Drive and Desert Foothills Drive on Wednesday ...
New homes under construction along West Reedpoint Drive and Desert Foothills Drive on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Set up in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, some Las Vegas residents may not know they can still access money to help for homeownership-related issues through the Nevada Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Nevada was allocated more than $120 million, and so far just over 1,000 people have accessed the funding for various reasons, utilizing $21.7 million. This equates to $21,593 per household, and Martin Sanchez, the West Region vice president of mortgage sustainability for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, which is working with local nonprofit Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation to help get the money utilized, said the idea is to help citizens with “financial hardships” related to home ownership.

“They can be used to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults, and foreclosure, by providing financial assistance for one’s primary residence,” he added. “In addition, some programs may also assist with avoiding the loss of utilities and assist with other qualified expenses.”

This could also include catching up on past-due mortgage payments, as well as receiving help for such costs as utilities, insurance and homeowner association fees or liens plus financial counseling.

According to data concerning the fund for people in Clark County, a large chunk of the people accessing the money (39 percent) have a household income lower than the median income.

Federal Reserve data concerning delinquency rates for single-family residential mortgages across the U.S. shows that after a peak back in the first quarter of 2010, rates have been dropping steadily. However, there was a small but significant bump up that started in the first quarter of 2020 and rates have resumed declining since the end of 2020.

The S&P Case Shiller rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage currently sits at 6.8 percent as of July 13.

Sanchez said the idea is to get the word out that even though the pandemic has been declared over, funding is still available.

“We realize that although the COVID-19 national emergency has ended, many mortgage customers are still experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19. We’re committed to helping our mortgage customers, who need assistance, to access these funds.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
3
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
4
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A state lottery in Nevada? An expert says chances are good
A state lottery in Nevada? An expert says chances are good
‘Most giving person’: Casino dealer killed in fiery crash remembered
‘Most giving person’: Casino dealer killed in fiery crash remembered
Booze in Pringles cans: Explore Vegas’ newest dive-bar-to-be
Booze in Pringles cans: Explore Vegas’ newest dive-bar-to-be
CCSD is rebuilding more than 30 schools. Here’s how old they are
CCSD is rebuilding more than 30 schools. Here’s how old they are
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
The hottest weather of 2023 is here. See how to deal with it
The hottest weather of 2023 is here. See how to deal with it