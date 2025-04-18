Henderson has some of the biggest new apartments in the nation, report says

A new analysis shows Henderson is 10th in the country when it comes to the size of apartments being built.

The constriction site of an apartment complex at the intersection of Raiders Way and Sunridge Heights Parkway in Henderson, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson is home to some of the biggest new apartments in the country, according to a new report.

The city ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to the average size of a newly built apartment, at 1,000 square feet, according to listing site RentCafe.

Leading the country is Tallahassee, Florida (1,130 square feet); Gainesville, Florida (1,122); and Baton Rouge, Louisiana (1,055).

The cities with the smallest new apartments are Seattle (649 square feet); Portland, Oregon (668); and the Queens borough of New York City (702).

Overall, the report found that 2024 was a turning point in rental construction across the country, as it reversed a decade-long trend of shrinking apartments with the average size built last year at 908 square feet.

A key factor is that developers throughout the U.S. have been building bigger studio apartments, according to Adina Dragos, the author of the study.

Construction of one-bedroom apartments ticked higher by 1 percent last year in both Henderson and the city of Las Vegas. However, Henderson’s units grew by approximately 10 square feet and now average 789 square feet, while developers in Las Vegas reduced these units by 26 square feet to an average of 764 square feet.

For two-bedroom apartments, renters in Henderson get an average of 1,136 square feet, just 14 square feet more than similar floor plans in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, three-bedroom apartment construction slowed in both Henderson and Las Vegas last year, Dragos said.

Overall, Las Vegas Valley renters are typically staying in their apartments for an average of just over two years, according to another study by RentCafe-owner Yardi.

Compared to other Western cities such as Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, Las Vegas stands out as having the highest competition per unit, and its lease renewal rate grew significantly over the last year.

