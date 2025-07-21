Henderson mansion sells for more than $25M — PHOTOS
A mortgage company founder has sold his Henderson mansion, four years after his purchase set a record high in Southern Nevada.
A mortgage company founder has sold his Henderson mansion, four years after his purchase set a record high in Southern Nevada.
LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh sold his luxury house in the wealthy MacDonald Highlands enclave for $25.25 million, according to property records and business-entity filings. The sale closed July 11.
Hsieh bought the home from luxury builder Blue Heron in mid-2021 for $25 million and leased it back to the company, allowing the firm to keep using it as a “show” home.
At the time, it was the most expensive home sale ever recorded in Southern Nevada.
The three-story house in the Henderson foothills spans 12,655 square feet, Clark County records show. As previously advertised, it came with two infinity saltwater pools, a glass wine-storage wall, a sky lounge with panoramic views, a DJ booth, seven fire features, automatic pocket doors and an elevator.
Hsieh listed the home for $34 million in fall 2023 but slashed the price last year to $28.75 million, according to its listing history on Zillow.
Ultimately, his sales price was 1 percent above his purchase price.
Hsieh, executive chairman and interim CEO of Irvine, California-based LoanDepot, is not related to the late Las Vegas tech mogul Tony Hsieh.
LoanDepot declined to provide a comment on the home sale.
According to property records and business-entity filings, the buyer was an existing MacDonald Highlands homeowner named Norm Christensen.
Southern California real estate agent Leo Goldschwartz, who represented the buyer, said the new owner is a businessman who will make the newly purchased mansion his primary residence.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.