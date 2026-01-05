Here are the most expensive Las Vegas-area homes on the market

Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in the new year, according to trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

2025 was a big year for Las Vegas Valley luxury real estate, with even more up for grabs in 2026.

Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in the new year, according to trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

11588 Stardust Drive: $30 million

This $30 million estate is currently the most expensive property on the market in the Las Vegas area. Located in The Summit Club at 11588 Stardust Drive, this sprawling mansion “checks a lot of boxes” for luxury homebuyers, said listing agent Kamran Zand of Luxury Estates International. The 11,126-square-foot home sits on a 1.35-acre lot, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with a four-car garage. Additionally, the home opens up to mountain and Strip views. The design features modern elements, mixing marble and wood finishes with sharp, angular architecture. It was listed in September for $30 million.

2928 Coast Line Court: $28 million

Listed in August, this three-story, 12,720-square-foot home in The Lakes, near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, went up for sale at $28 million. The house was owned by Five Finger Death Punch guitarist and founder Zoltan Bathory, who spent six years remodeling it. The home is modeled after an 18th-century Scottish manor, sits on a little over half an acre and includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a saltwater pool and a double dock on man-made Lake Sahara.

Antique fixtures were added throughout the home, including a 500-year-old beam in the breakfast nook sourced from reclaimed wood in a French chateau; a more than 500-year-old fireplace from Russia; a door leading to a closet from East Asia that is more than 200 years old; and an archway leading to the side yard from 17th-century France, among many others.

10911 Discovery Peak Court: $27 million

Built in 2022 and completed in 2024, 10911 Discovery Peak Court is also located in The Summit Club. Listed in July, the home is “blending modern elegance with warmth,” according to the listing. The home spans 11,974 square feet, with a primary suite, six bedrooms and nine baths. The home has multiple luxury amenities, including a media room, game room and detached four-car garage. With an ultra-modern design, the home overlooks the championship golf course and is located near the clubhouse, with its own luxury amenities for residents.

4918 Summit Overlook Drive: $25.75 million

Located at 4918 Summit Overlook Drive in The Summit enclave of Summerlin, this property was listed for $25.75 million in February. The two-level home has four bedrooms, five baths and 7,327 square feet of livable space, located on a 0.52-acre lot. Each floor has two bedrooms, and in the center of the second floor is a New York-style lounge with Strip views. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, a waterfall island and a butler’s pantry. Outside are views of the mountains and the Strip, with a large pool, multiple lounging and grass areas, and an outdoor kitchen.

1469 MacDonald Ranch Drive: $25 million

This not-yet-completed home is already dubbed the “Bellagio Estate,” according to the listing. Listed in September, the home is on the market for $25 million and is set to be completed in 2026. Sitting on a little over an acre, the home spans 12,795 square feet, with seven bedrooms and 10 baths. The home aims to provide resort-style living with “a unique design, open floor plan and world-class amenities,” the listing says. Inside, the home has an elevator, two powder rooms, a double-island kitchen, two wet bars and multiple fireplaces. The rear of the home has a pool and spa, outdoor fireplaces, a putting green, an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue, a golf cart garage and multiple lounging spaces. The listing says the home’s “elegant form” converges seamlessly with the natural environment around it.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.