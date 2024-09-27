Here’s what $300K will get you across the Las Vegas Valley

With Las Vegas in a housing crisis and millennials being priced out of the housing market, people are having to settle for less. Here are some homes in the $300,000 range.

The average cost of a home in Las Vegas is $476,875, but what will below average get you?

Southwest

6720 Burbage Ave., 89139: $344,999

Located off West Warm Springs Road and South Rainbow Boulevard in Enterprise, this 1,277-square-foot home has two beds, two-and-a-half baths and a one-car garage. Built in 2004, the interior has a bright color story, with light gray painted walls, crown molding and white cabinetry. The kitchen has quartz countertops, open shelving and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet.

Residents will also be able to utilize community amenities with a $65-a-month homeowners association fee, which includes playgrounds and a pool. The home is located near multiple shopping centers that include a Smith’s and Sam’s Club and the closest schools are Tony Alamo Elementary, Lawrence & Heidi Canarelli Middle School and Sierra Vista High School.

West

3614 American Pie Court, 89129: $349,999

Located in a cul de sac, this two-bed, two-and-a-half-bath, 1,141 square-foot home is nestled between Sun City Summerlin and Lone Mountain. Largely carpeted and white walls abound, this home has some frills: a balcony included in the primary bedroom, stainless steel appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, remote-controlled, one-car garage and brand new blinds.

There is a $150 HOA fee and residents will get access to a community pool. A Walmart is the closest grocery store and Eileen Corners Elementary, Justice Myron E Leavitt Middle School and Centennial High School are the closest schools.

North Las Vegas

2608 E. Brooks Ave., 89030: $305,000

Built in 1964 with little amenities, this one-story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom 945-square-foot home is located in North Las Vegas. Although little interior space, the lot is 6,534 square feet in total, with a brick paved driveway and large dirt backyard. The house lacks a garage, but does have a two-car carport. The primary bedroom is located off the dining room and is 12 feet by 10 feet, with the smallest bedroom being 10 feet by 10 feet. On the lower end of $300,000, the listing says the house is “excellent” for first time buyers.

Located off E. Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, the home has no HOA fee and is walking distance from Lincoln Elementary. The other closest schools are Jim Bridger Middle School and Canyon Springs High School.

Centennial Hills

9125 Careful Canvas Ave., 89149: $329,000

For people looking for a house in the outskirts of Las Vegas, this home is located off of West Grand Teton Drive and North Fort Apache Road. The light blue, two-story home has three beds, two-and-a-half baths and 1,298 square feet. Outside, the home has a small porch, one-car garage and a driveway. Inside, the house is largely carpeted with basic amenities. The primary bedroom is 15 feet by 13 feet and has a large walk-in closet, and the smallest bedroom is 10 feet by 10 feet.

There is a $98-per-month HOA fee and has community parks, two pools and a basketball court. The home is near some shopping centers and the closest schools are Sandra L. Thompson Elementary School, Edmundo Eddie Escobedo Sr. Middle School and Arbor View High School.

Henderson

105 Elm St., 89015: $325,000

This 1,486-square-foot home has three beds and only one full bathroom. Located in Henderson off East Warm Springs Road and Center Street, minutes from Water Street, the home was built in 1954, but has some updated amenities, including a new air conditioning unit and tankless water heater. There is an extra 282 square feet in the home for a hobby room or den, which brings the square footage up, and the lot square footage is 6,098. The home is one-story, has a carport, an outdoor laundry room and is fully fenced.

There is no HOA fee and the closest schools are C.T. Sewell Elementary School, B. Mahlon Junior High School and Basic Academy of Int’l Studies High School.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.