High-rise condos around Las Vegas Strip have big price tags

Sky Las Vegas, a high-rise condo tower at 2700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is seen center foreground, across the street Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Google Maps)

Allure, a high-rise condominium tower at 200 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, is seen Monday, Aug. 22, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas Strip is seen Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas is known for its towering casino resorts. But there also is no shortage of sky-high housing in and around its famed tourist corridor.

Here’s a look at five of the most-expensive high-rise condos for sale on or near the Las Vegas Strip, as seen on listing site Zillow.

$10,500,000

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4303

This 3,980-square-foot unit on the 43rd floor of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas boasts a 500-bottle wine room, Italian wood flooring and custom kitchen.

$5,800,000

2700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4306

This three-level penthouse in Sky Las Vegas spans nearly 5,300 square feet. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, an in-unit elevator, rooftop terrace, two wet bars, and a gourmet kitchen with a wine fridge and built-in espresso machine.

$4,995,000

2777 Paradise Road, #3701

At more than 5,600 square feet, this penthouse in the multi-tower Turnberry Place complex includes floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor terrace, gourmet kitchen, wet bar and other features.

$4,350,000

200 W. Sahara Ave., #4101

This rooftop penthouse in Allure spans more than 6,300 square feet and boasts wraparound terraces, private elevators, top-of-the-line furnishings and finishes, a sauna and a theater room.

$4,250,000

4471 Dean Martin Drive, #4300

Located in The Martin, this 4,826-square-foot “loft penthouse” has floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork.

