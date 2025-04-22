High-rise condos around Las Vegas Strip have big price tags
Here’s a look at some of the most-expensive skyscraper housing options on or near Las Vegas Boulevard.
Las Vegas is known for its towering casino resorts. But there also is no shortage of sky-high housing in and around its famed tourist corridor.
Here’s a look at five of the most-expensive high-rise condos for sale on or near the Las Vegas Strip, as seen on listing site Zillow.
$10,500,000
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4303
This 3,980-square-foot unit on the 43rd floor of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas boasts a 500-bottle wine room, Italian wood flooring and custom kitchen.
$5,800,000
2700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #4306
This three-level penthouse in Sky Las Vegas spans nearly 5,300 square feet. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, an in-unit elevator, rooftop terrace, two wet bars, and a gourmet kitchen with a wine fridge and built-in espresso machine.
$4,995,000
2777 Paradise Road, #3701
At more than 5,600 square feet, this penthouse in the multi-tower Turnberry Place complex includes floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor terrace, gourmet kitchen, wet bar and other features.
$4,350,000
200 W. Sahara Ave., #4101
This rooftop penthouse in Allure spans more than 6,300 square feet and boasts wraparound terraces, private elevators, top-of-the-line furnishings and finishes, a sauna and a theater room.
$4,250,000
4471 Dean Martin Drive, #4300
Located in The Martin, this 4,826-square-foot “loft penthouse” has floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.