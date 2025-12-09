Home prices hit record high in Southern Nevada, again

The median sale price for an existing home in November hit a record high in Southern Nevada, as home sales decline.

Home prices in Southern Nevada have broken a new record high, again.

The median sale price for an existing home in November was $488,995, which tops the previous record ($485,000) set multiple times this year, according to Las Vegas Realtors, which pulls its data from the Multiple Listing Service.

Homes for sale without any sort of offer have also increased. As of last month, 7,033 homes were on the market, a 26.3 percent increase from November of last year. The number of condos and townhomes on the market without an offer jumped 40.8 percent compared to November of last year.

According to Las Vegas Realtors, 1,918 existing single-family homes, condos and townhomes in Southern Nevada sold in November. That’s down 6.6 percent for single-family homes and down 20.2 percent for condos and townhomes.

Las Vegas Valley real estate has pumped the brakes in 2025 as existing and new home sales, are down substantially, continuing a trend in the wake of the pandemic when a buying and selling frenzy took place as interest rates bottomed out.

George Kypreos, president of the Las Vegas Realtors trade association, said that even though home prices are high, he sees a shift in the marketplace. Currently, there is five months supply of homes on the market, and this time last year there was three months supply.

“Even with this new record for our median home price, overall trends have been shifting more in favor of homebuyers,” he said in a statement. “We’re selling fewer homes. We have more homes available for sale. And we saw a nice dip in mortgage interest rates last week. All of this benefits people who are prepared and can afford to buy.”

Condo and townhome prices were also up slightly (0.8 percent) from November of last year to $303,750, which is still below the record high of $315,000 set in October 2024.

Cash buyers of homes in Southern Nevada continue to make up a significant portion of buyers. Roughly 23 percent of all home sales in November were all cash meaning they don’t need to pay a mortgage rate, according to Las Vegas Realtors.

Economic analysts and real estate experts largely point to elevated mortgage rates as the driving factor in America’s housing market as they have not gone below 6 percent since 2022 and currently sit at 6.1 percent, according to Freddie Mac.

The total value of all residential real estate transactions in Southen Nevada during November was close to $952 million for homes and almost $119 million for condos, high-rise condos and townhomes. Compared to November of last year, total sales values were down 3.6 percent for homes and 22.1 percent for condos and townhomes.

