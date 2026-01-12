Home sellers outnumber buyers by 86% in Las Vegas, report says

The Sun Belt, one of the hottest housing markets during the pandemic, has now cooled substantially and is one of the slowest regions in the country.

Sellers of residential real estate outnumber buyers by approximately 86.5 percent right now, according to a new report.

This makes Las Vegas the sixth strongest buyer’s market in the country behind Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Nashville; and Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Florida, according to a Redfin report.

In the Las Vegas area, there are 7,385 potential buyers in the market, compared to 13,769 sellers through the end of November 2025, according to Redfin.

Redfin’s report noted this is par for the course for many major Sun Belt cities.

“Combined with rising climate risks and an escalating insurance crisis, has since driven many buyers away,” reads the report. “Now, the region has largely cooled, with many cities among the least competitive in the nation. In Las Vegas, for example, the city has contended with over a year straight of 20 percent plus inventory increases, demonstrating how slow the market has been. Sellers are struggling to offload their listings.”

Home sales skyrocketed in Las Vegas during the pandemic, causing prices to rise, according to a new report from Redfin, and making it one of the hottest markets in the country at the time. Now, the region has cooled off and has found itself on the other end of the spectrum.

Nationally, there are 37 percent more home sellers than buyers. This is more than double last year’s gap, according to Redfin, making it the largest gap between buyers and sellers since 2013 when the housing market was just starting to recover from the 2008 Great Recession.

And this year doesn’t look like it will bring much relief to real estate across the country, according to Redfin senior economist Asad Khan, who said affordability within the housing market has eroded substantially over the past few years.

“A modest improvement in housing affordability could bring some homebuyers off the sidelines in 2026, which could narrow the gap between homebuyers and sellers,” he said. “But the housing market is likely to remain in buyer’s market territory for the foreseeable future, with sellers cutting prices or offering concessions to lure buyers.”

