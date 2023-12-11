42°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov ...
A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Los Angeles-based homebuilder plans to build 200 single-family residences on 32 acres in Summerlin West’s Grand Park District.

KB Home purchased the land for $44.7 million, Clark County records show.

The homebuilder said the community will be called Alton, and construction will start in the winter of 2024. It did not specify a completion date.

The project will have one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from 1,817 to 3,063 square feet east of the 215 Beltway and to the northwest of the Red Rock Resort.

KB Home — which bought the land from master-plan developer Howard Hughes Holdings — currently has one active community in Summerlin for sale called Nighthawk. A second community, Quail Cove, will start selling in January.

Aaron Hirschi, president of KB Home’s Las Vegas division, said the company has been building in Summerlin for three decades.

“We understand that our homebuyers enjoy this thriving Las Vegas submarket, which provides a lifestyle that blends world-class amenities, award-winning schools and premier shopping, dining and entertainment with affordable pricing,” he said.

Summerlin, one of the best-selling master-planned communities in the country, started in 1952 when tycoon Howard Hughes bought a 25,000-acre parcel on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, for reportedly $3 an acre, as a potential relocation spot for his business holdings.

Howard Hughes Holdings, which owns the land and sells it to builders and developers, said it is entering the final two decades of construction for the community.

The last major enclave of Summerlin to be developed is Summerlin West, located west of the Beltway and north of West Charleston Boulevard on the edge of Red Rock Canyon. Development is well underway, with two of Summerlin West’s four villages (each containing multiple neighborhoods), The Vistas and The Paseos, already built and sold out. The two others, Stonebridge and Reverence, are close to being sold out, the developer said.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
3
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
4
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
5
‘It was horrific’: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas
‘It was horrific’: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Beverly Hills of the northwest’: Lone Mountain development offers 1-acre lots
‘Beverly Hills of the northwest’: Lone Mountain development offers 1-acre lots
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casino site sold
Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casino site sold
Rare lakefront home in Las Vegas Valley on market for $7.2M
Rare lakefront home in Las Vegas Valley on market for $7.2M
First look: 32-story condo building in downtown to be 379 feet tall
First look: 32-story condo building in downtown to be 379 feet tall