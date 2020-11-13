69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Housing

Homebuilder submits concept for shuttered Henderson golf course

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 
The Black Mountain Golf Course & Country Club entrance. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
The Black Mountain Golf Course & Country Club entrance. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A development concept submitted last week to Henderson offers details of what could be in store for part of a shuttered golf course.

When the City Council approved development at the Black Mountain Golf and Country Club in June, it capped the number of homes that may be built over the original nine holes, called “The Founders Nine,” at 200.

A concept by homebuilder Lennar calls for 156 homes to be built over the historic portion of the course, which first opened in 1958. The plans were submitted for a free review by the city and are not a formal application.

Under Lennar’s concept, a quarter of the homes would sit on lots from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet. Roughly another quarter of the homes would sit on lots from 12,000 to 15,000 square feet.

About 15 percent of the lots would range from 15,000 to just more than 22,500 square feet.

Another roughly 20 percent of the homes would be on lots from 7,000 to 8,000 square feet, and about 13 percent would be on 8,000 square-foot to 10,000 square-foot lots.

Density was a concern for residents who opposed development on the golf course, which closed in November 2018.

Denell Hahn, an opponent of dense housing in the neighborhood, said the concept looks promising. Hahn said she wants to see nice homes that are similar to what already exists around the shuttered course.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” she said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
3
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
4
Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory
Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory
5
VICTOR JOECKS: King Steve Sisolak puts Nevada in coronavirus time out
VICTOR JOECKS: King Steve Sisolak puts Nevada in coronavirus time out
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An 8,838-square-foot home at 23 Summer House Drive in Henderson's Lake Las Vegas community rece ...
Lake Las Vegas home sales on pace for best year since Great Recession
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The global pandemic and desire for more space and isolation appears to have benefited Lake Las Vegas in a strong way in 2020 and the lakeside community is on pace to have its best year since prior to the Great Recession more than a decade ago.