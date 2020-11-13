Homebuilder submits spacious concept for shuttered Henderson course

Lennar’s concept for part of the Black Mountain Golf and Country Club site features big lots and fewer homes than the city’s cap.

The Black Mountain Golf Course & Country Club entrance. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A development concept submitted to the city of Henderson last week offers details of what could be in store for part of a shuttered golf course.

When the City Council approved development at the Black Mountain Golf and Country Club in June, it capped the number of homes that may be built over the original nine holes, called “The Founders Nine,” at 200.

A concept by home builder Lennar calls for 156 homes to be built over the historic portion of the course, which first opened in 1958. The plans were submitted for a free review by the city and are not a formal application to move forward.

Under Lennar’s concept, a quarter of the homes would sit on lots ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet. Roughly another quarter of the homes would sit on lots ranging from 12,000 to 15,000 square feet.

About 15 percent of the lots would range from 15,000 to just more than 22,500 square feet. Another roughly 20 percent of the homes would be on lots ranging from 7,000 to 8,000 square feet, and about 13 percent would be on 8,000 to 10,000 square-foot lots.

Density was a concern for residents who opposed development on the golf course, which closed in November 2018.

Denell Hahn, a vocal opponent of dense housing in the neighborhood, said the concept looks promising. Hahn said she wants to see nice homes that are similar to what already exists around the shuttered course.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” she said.

