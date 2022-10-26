Homebuilders’ sales fall again after brief reversal

Nationwide, the pace of new-home sales last month was down 10.9 percent from August, federal officials reported.

Homebuilders’ sales fell again last month after a fleeting jump in August, as higher mortgage rates keep throwing cold water on the market in Southern Nevada and other metro areas.

Nationwide, the pace of builders’ home sales last month was down 10.9 percent from August and 17.6 percent from September 2021, according to a report Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Builders continue to face lower buyer traffic due to declining affordability conditions as the housing downturn continues,” Jerry Konter, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, said in a news release.

In August, U.S. builders logged a 28.8 percent jump in sales from July amid a drop in mortgage rates, federal officials previously reported. Before that, sales had fallen almost every month this year.

But industry experts did not expect the buying boost to last, as borrowing costs have since climbed higher.

“Mortgage rates have increased at the fastest rate in four decades, quickly taking the wind out of the sails of the housing market,” Sam Khater, chief economist with mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, said last week.

