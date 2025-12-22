Homebuilders’ sales keep falling in Las Vegas

Nationwide, builder confidence “inched higher” to end the year but remained “well into negative territory,” a trade group said.

Homes under construction in The Villages at Tule Springs master-planned community in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homebuilders’ sales fell again in Southern Nevada last month.

Builders logged 536 net sales — or newly signed sales contracts minus cancellations — in November, down 28 percent from the same month last year, according to a report Friday from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

The sales cancellation rate in November — 18 percent — was the highest monthly figure since late 2022, the firm reported.

Amid the drop in sales, builders also cut back sharply on construction plans in Southern Nevada. Builders pulled 517 new-home permits in November, down 42 percent from the same month last year.

Overall, they closed 716 home sales last month, down 31 percent from November 2024.

After a buyer signs a sales contract with a builder, it can take several months before construction of the house is finished and the sale closes.

Las Vegas’ homebuilding market has pumped the brakes this year. Mortgage rates have largely pushed lower in recent months but are still elevated compared with what buyers have faced for the past 15 years.

Also, prices remain high in Southern Nevada, making it difficult for many would-be buyers to afford a purchase.

The median closing price for newly built homes in Southern Nevada was $533,832 last month, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, Home Builders Research reported.

Overall, builders closed 9,107 sales in Southern Nevada this year through November, down 20 percent from the same 11-month stretch last year.

Nationwide, builder confidence “inched higher” to end the year but remained “well into negative territory,” the National Association of Home Builders recently reported.

Builders continue to face rising construction costs and economic uncertainty, and many would-be buyers remain “on the sidelines due to affordability concerns,” the trade group said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.