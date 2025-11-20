Homebuilding giant puts up new apartments in Southern Nevada

The biggest homebuilder in the country is developing a rental complex in North Las Vegas.

Where are rents dropping in Las Vegas right now?

Here’s how many homes investors have bought in Las Vegas

Construction is underway for Ascend Heartland, a new apartment complex, at 7400 Evelyn Brook St., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction is underway for Ascend Heartland, a new apartment complex, at 7400 Evelyn Brook St., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction is underway for Ascend Heartland, a new apartment complex, at 7400 Evelyn Brook St., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction is underway for Ascend Heartland, a new apartment complex, at 7400 Evelyn Brook St., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction is underway for Ascend Heartland, a new apartment complex, at 7400 Evelyn Brook St., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction is underway for Ascend Heartland, a new apartment complex, at 7400 Evelyn Brook St., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The biggest homebuilder in the country is developing a different sort of project in North Las Vegas.

D.R. Horton, known for building and selling houses nationwide, including in Southern Nevada, is developing a 333-unit apartment complex just north of the 215 Beltway near Revere Street, in The Villages at Tule Springs master-planned community.

The rental complex, Ascend Heartland, has already opened, although construction of the entire project is not finished yet.

Amenities include a game room, bocce ball court, EV charging stations and parcel locker storage, according to its website.

Texas-based D.R. Horton is the largest homebuilder in the country as measured by completed sales. But it also builds and leases out single-family rental houses and apartment communities and sells them to new landlords.

It’s a new line of business locally for the company.

Tim Colbert, regional vice president of D.R. Horton’s Mountain region, said in a statement that the company completed its first apartment complex in Southern Nevada last year and that it finished a rental townhouse community earlier this year as well.

He also confirmed that D.R. has other rental projects in the pipeline in Southern Nevada, including an apartment complex in Henderson that is slated to open early next year and three other projects that are planned to open in 2027 and 2028.

The company said it expects to complete construction of Ascend Heartland in summer 2026.

It also said that it started its multifamily operations in 2016 and currently has such projects in 20 markets across 11 states.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.