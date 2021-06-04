Homes a cool million can buy in Las Vegas Valley

From ranch homes to mini mansions, $1 million homes are diverse, offering a variety of amenities.

There’s something hot about a cool million.

Even with inflation, there’s a reason people still compliment others with “You look like a million” and talk about feeling great by comparing themselves to a million bucks.

The addition of that seventh digit still denotes class and luxury, and that’s true even in a superheated housing market. We cruised the real estate website Zillow.com to see what sort of homes can be had in the Las Vegas Valley for $1 million, give or take, and found a surprisingly diverse array, from decidedly upscale properties to horse-friendly ranches.

Mini mansion

The home at 11238 Pentland Downs St. is described in its listing as “mini-mansion,” and the description is apt.

The five- bedroom, four-bath home has 5,440 square feet of living space and lists for $995,000. It also has an amenity not often seen in Las Vegas — a finished basement now being used as a game room and home theater with Surround Sound.

(All of the home theater and game room offerings, including theater seats, TVs and projectors and a pool table, are to be included in the sale.)

The main bath has a jet tub, the kitchen has a dual oven, and the living room has a fireplace and automated blinds. The backyard features a heated pool with LED lights, a fountain, a waterfall and a spa, and a built-in outdoor kitchen.

Classically elegant

Sometimes a million bucks appears in the details. The home at 504 Pinnacle Heights Lane in Summerlin lists for $1.05 million and has three bedrooms and four baths over 3,556 square feet of living space.

The living room has high vaulted ceilings, and the home has an open floor plan with traditional living, dining and family room space. A second-floor office nook and a den is suitable for use as a home theater, workout area or game room.

The kitchen’s amenities include a large island and stainless steel appliances. There are three fireplaces and three balconies that offer mountain views.

Outside, there’s a heated pool and spa, two fountains and a waterfall.

Upscale rustic

The rustic and retro stonework facade and arched doorway already make 9840 W. Ann Road different than most homes. So does the large, nearly 1-acre lot on which the house sits.

The 3,925-square-foot home was built in 1980 and has five bedrooms and four baths. It lists for $999,999.

The home has imported marble and oak wood flooring and a two-tone paint scheme. There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

In the back is a pool with a waterfall feature, a courtyard, a dog run and a covered patio.

Indoor pool

The home at 9545 N. Bonita Vista St. comes with another feature most homes around here usually don’t: an indoor pool.

The five bedroom, five bath home lists for $975,000. Built in 1954, it fills 5,131 square feet of space on a lot of just over 1 acre.

The indoor pool room has a private bath and shower. There’s an island in the kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

In the backyard is a built-in barbecue, a deck, a porch and a patio, and a building in the back can be converted into a casita.

Horses welcome

Las Vegas has a long equine history, and the home at 8169 Haven St. offers amenities that a horse, as well as a horse owner, would appreciate.

The 2,116-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath home lists for $995,000. Built in 1957, it includes a tack room, shed, wash area, a lighted arena and a round pen. It also includes eight covered horse stalls and a chicken coop. There’s even a desert tortoise habitat with two residents of its own.

The home’s look is rustic. It offers stone flooring at the entry and a formal dining room, and the master bedroom has a sitting area with access to the backyard.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.