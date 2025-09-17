Homes start at $1.55M in this new Summerlin neighborhood

This issue is contributing to Las Vegas Valley’s housing crisis, major homebuilder says

Is now a good time to buy a house in Las Vegas? Ask this mortgage adviser

How many new homes does Las Vegas Valley need to fix housing crisis?

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Exterior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Exterior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Interior for the Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak collections from Tri Pointe Homes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Home sales have started at Tri Pointe’s newest luxury Summerlin neighborhood.

Tri Pointe says home sales are underway at Carlisle, a luxury neighborhood at Grand Park Village in Summerlin. Two different home collections will be offered — Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak — with prices starting at $1.55 million.

Tri Pointe worked with architects Bassenian Lagoni and Woodley Architectural Group on the collections, according to a news release.

“Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of building numerous neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, and Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak are a distinct continuation of our legacy here,” said Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas, in a statement. “With Carlisle now selling alongside our existing Vertex and Edgewood neighborhoods, we’re expanding our footprint and offering homebuyers even more diverse choices in one of Nevada’s most high-demand areas.”

These homes are available for sale as homebuilding and sales have slowed this year as would-be buyers face high borrowing costs and other economic headwinds.

Locally, builders closed around 5,960 home sales this year through July, down 15 percent from the same seven-month stretch last year, and pulled nearly 6,360 building permits, down 24 percent, Home Builders Research reported.

The Carlisle Ridge collection consists of three different floor plans, one- and two-story homes, ranging from 3,234 square feet to 4,417 square feet. The homes include two to four bedrooms, up to four-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The homes in Carlisle Ridge start at $1.6 million.

Other amenities include lounge areas, courtyards and flex spaces for “homebuyers who value connectivity and entertaining,” said the release.

Carlisle Peak’s collection also consists of three floor plans and two-story homes, all over 4,000 square feet, starting at $1.55 million. The homes include four to five bedrooms, up to four-and-a-half bathrooms and four-car garages.

The homes in Carlisle Peak start at $1.55 million.

According to the news release, Carlisle Peak is “designed for those who desire a modern oasis with spaces envisioned for relaxing and entertaining,” with courtyards, private decks and hidden prep kitchens.

The homes at Carlisle Ridge and Peak will use energy-efficient technology through Tri Pointe’s LivingSmart Program.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.