Housing project takes shape along ridge in Las Vegas desert

A big homebuilder is developing a subdivision at the edge of the valley.

A big homebuilder is developing a subdivision on the edge of the Las Vegas Valley, carving the project into a patch of desert tucked behind a hillside.

Lennar Corp. is developing a 190-lot housing tract in the Southern Highlands master-planned community at the southern tip of the valley. Clark County commissioners approved project plans early last year, and the county Building Department issued grading permits for the 54.4-acre site over the past several months, records show.

Plans have called for houses that span from 2,126 to 3,475 square feet, according to county records.

Construction is underway on the subdivision, with homesites taking shape. The project is being built along the western side of a ridge, and in plans filed with the county, it’s called Westridge at Southern Highlands.

Jen Partners, a New York-based residential land investment firm that sells tracts to homebuilders, purchased the project site last year for about $33.6 million and granted an option to Lennar to buy the lots, Clark County records show.

Lennar is one of the biggest homebuilders in the country and in Southern Nevada, with new communities scattered around the valley.

The Miami-based builder did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.